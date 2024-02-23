Ex-Red Sox Prospect Picked In Rule 5 Draft Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

The Chicago White Sox took a chance on Shane Drohan, plucking the left-hander from the Boston Red Sox farm system with the fourth pick in the most recent MLB Rule 5 Draft.

He’ll need to overcome an injury to make an impact for the South Siders, though, as White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters Thursday that Drohan underwent nerve decompression surgery on his throwing shoulder.

According to Grifol, Drohan could start a throwing program at the end of spring training. But the 25-year-old figures to begin the 2024 season on the injured list, casting more uncertainty over his future in Chicago.

More Red Sox

Who (And What) You Absolutely Must Watch At 2024 Red Sox Spring Training

by Ricky Doyle 5 Min Read

Three Non-Roster Invitees Who Could Crack Red Sox’s 2024 Opening Day Roster

by Ricky Doyle 3 Min Read

Five Free Agents Red Sox Could Still Target With Spring Training Underway

by Tim Crowley 3 Min Read

Per Rule 5 rules, Drohan needs to spend the entire season on the White Sox’s major league roster and/or injured list — with 90 days on the active roster — or else be offered back to the Red Sox, the team that selected him in the fifth round of the pandemic-condensed 2020 MLB Draft.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s yet to throw a pitch in the majors, working his way to Triple-A Worcester in 2023 after starting the season with Double-A Portland. But the White Sox clearly saw something in the young southpaw, who at one point last year looked like the Red Sox’s best pitching prospect.

Drohan’s 2023 started with sizzle, as he dominated at Double-A, posting a 5-0 record and a 1.32 ERA in six starts (34 innings). Unfortunately for him and the Red Sox, that success didn’t carry over to Triple-A, where Drohan went 5-7 with a 6.47 ERA in 21 appearances (19 starts; 89 innings).

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Still, Drohan obviously has upside, especially when you consider his minor-league success before 2023. So, it’ll be interesting to see how 2024 shakes out after he recovers from his recent procedure.

More Red Sox:

Ex-Red Sox Prospect Picked In Rule 5 Draft Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

About the Author

Ricky Doyle

Senior Editor

Senior Editor for NESN.com. Former Red Sox beat writer and current co-host of "The Spread," NESN's football picks podcast. Quincy, Mass., native and Emerson College graduate.

More From Ricky

In This Article

Featured image via Photo/Worcester Red Sox/Ashley Green via USA TODAY Sports Images