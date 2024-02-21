Three Non-Roster Invitees Who Could Crack Red Sox’s 2024 Opening Day Roster

The Red Sox reported to 2024 spring training with 24 non-roster invitees in major league camp.

It’s possible, if not likely, none will make Boston’s Opening Day squad, whether because of the Red Sox’s roster construction, the players’ own limitations or some combination of both.

Still, there’s a chance someone emerges from the crowd and pushes for a spot. It seemingly happens every year. And oftentimes, the candidates are easy to identify based on Boston’s needs and the players’ résumés.

This season is somewhat different. While there are many questions surrounding the Red Sox, most involve players already on the 40-man roster, which was full Tuesday after Boston announced the signing of reliever Liam Hendriks.

Nevertheless, this year’s group of non-roster invitees — which, per usual, blends veterans, prospects and other fringe big leaguers — includes a few names who theoretically could open the season with Boston.

Lucas Luetge, LHP

Boston’s bullpen skews right-handed, even after the John Schreiber trade. Brennan Bernardino, Joe Jacques, Chris Murphy and Brandon Walter are the only left-handed pitchers on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster. That could open the door for someone like Luetge, a veteran southpaw with ample MLB experience. He struggled with the Atlanta Braves in 2023 but was a reliable reliever for the New York Yankees the two years prior, posting a 2.71 ERA and a 2.92 FIP in 107 appearances (129 2/3 innings) for the Bronx Bombers.

Luetge, who turns 37 next month, is the most accomplished of the non-roster left-handers — a group that also includes Jorge Benitez, Cam Booser and Helcris Olivarez — and could force the Red Sox’s hand with a solid showing in spring training.

Roberto Pérez, C

The Red Sox could run it back with the Connor Wong-Reese McGuire tandem and be just fine. But they clearly prioritized adding catching depth this offseason — they have seven(!) backstops in major league camp — and Pérez is a two-time Gold Glove winner.

It’s been a while since Pérez logged consistent playing time, largely due to injuries. And he doesn’t provide much offensively. But the 35-year-old is an excellent defender who could factor into Boston’s plans, potentially pushing McGuire for a backup role behind Wong.

Eddy Alvarez, IF

The Red Sox have other backup infield options, including Pablo Reyes, Enmanuel Valdez, David Hamilton and Romy González. And realistically, Alvarez probably isn’t enough of an upgrade over them to justify making space on the 40-man roster. That said, he has 50 games (142 plate appearances) of MLB experience and a track record of success in the upper minors the last two seasons. Plus, he’s versatile, with the ability to play both the infield and the outfield. Alvarez is a name to keep on the back burner.