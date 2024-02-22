The Boston Red Sox will get their first crack on the diamond in spring training on Friday in their traditional exhibition against Northeastern University.

As camp rolls on in Fort Myers, Fla., the Red Sox continue to work toward Opening Day in Seattle to build out the 2024 roster. With that said, that does not mean the offseason is over.

In the free agent market, several players make sense for Boston should the organization choose to keep adding throughout the spring. From starting pitching to another right-handed bat, boosts are available for the Red Sox to consider.

Before the Red Sox take the field for a game for the first time in 2024, here are five free agents Boston could still pursue:

1. Jordan Montgomery, SP (LHP)

The fit has been there all offseason, yet the 2023 postseason hero for the Texas Rangers remains unsigned.

The Red Sox need an innings-eating starter to cement the top of the rotation. Montgomery is a workhorse that consistently takes the ball and goes deep into games. His postseason pedigrees enhances his resume.

Even with March just days away, Boston can still address its biggest offseason need. All it takes is signing Montgomery and there will be a significant step toward improvement in 2024.

2. Adam Duvall, OF

Duvall was a significant contributor when he was healthy for the Red Sox in 2023.

A wrist injury put the brakes on a red-hot start to the season where he tallied four home runs and 14 RBIs, including a walk-off blast to beat the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of 2023.

In 92 games, Duvall still slugged 21 homers with a .834 OPS for Boston. Though the Red Sox have talent in the outfield, Duvall’s right-handed power would be a boost and a deserved reunion for Boston.

3. Tommy Pham, OF

Like Duvall, Pham is another right-handed bat that could seek a reunion with the Red Sox.

Pham came over at the trade deadline in 2022, hitting .234 with six home runs in 53 games with Boston. The veteran outfielder played in 129 games last season between the New York Mets and the eventual-National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks.

4. Michael Lorenzen, SP (RHP)

Lorenzen made sense for the Red Sox last summer around the trade deadline when the team desperately needed innings in the rotation.

If Boston wants to sign a veteran, it will take the pressure off of the current rotation battle of Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Josh Winckowski. That would allow those three arms to dominate in the bullpen as they have before.

Last season, Lorenzen earned an All-Star selection while pitching 153 innings between the Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies.

5. Gio Urshela, INF

As a versatile infielder and another right-handed bat, Boston’s reported interest makes sense in the 32-year-old.

Urshela is a career .277 hitter and can play multiple positions, potentially giving Alex Cora another valuable option off the bench.