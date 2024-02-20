Yu Chang is sticking around in the American League East.

Change, who earned a spot on the Boston Red Sox’s Opening Day roster in 2023, signed a minor league contract with the Rays and is invited to Tampa Bay’s major league camp, the club announced Tuesday morning. The deal marked a reunion, as Chang first joined the Rays in early July 2022 when he was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Although the 28-year-old started with Boston from the get-go last April, he did not see much playing time with the Red Sox in 2023. After playing in 17 of Boston’s first 24 games of the year, Chang suffered a hand injury followed by a setback and didn’t return to the club until early July. The versatile infielder played in 22 more games for the Red Sox before he was designated for assignment in early August. Chang finished the season with Triple-A Worcester and elected free agency in mid-October.

Boston likely will get a look at Chang as he tries to make another strong impression with Tampa Bay. The AL East rivals are set to meet in five spring training games, the first of which is scheduled for March 2.