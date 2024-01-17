BOSTON — Boston Red Sox prospects got a taste of the major league experience this week, and a special guest was invited to speak to the group during development camp.

Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham revealed Brad Stevens on Wednesday stopped by before the Boston Celtics took on the San Antonio Spurs at TD Garden. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has maintained a close relationship with the Celtics president of basketball operations since he coached the C’s, and Stevens had a big-picture message for Boston’s top prospects.

“Brad’s spoken to our group for a couple of years,” Abraham said. “Just someone who’s really been through the gambit in terms of his career. He’s coached at a mid-tier college level. He’s coached the Celtics, and now he’s overseeing the Celtics from an overhead view. For him, multiple messages. One, he talked about all coaches and the front office and how he’d love to be in the players’ shoes.: The opportunity they have in front of them, the opportunity to be great, the opportunity to have to challenge themselves to be better than they currently are and take advantage of having long careers.

“And just to be in a Boston uniform, how much to value that, how much the fans care around here to go across the country to watch the Red Sox, (New England) Patriots, Bruins or Celtics. Just to really value that. No matter where you come from, it’s a special place to play. It’s an even more special if you can win. Admittedly, he said he’s not done that. Myself and some others here have been lucky enough to do so and there’s no better place than Boston. It was a really great message. A phenomenal speaker.”

Story continues below advertisement

Three of the Red Sox’s top prospects — Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel — were among 12 players invited to development camp. Abraham revealed the group hoped for some perks while in Boston.

“They were hoping for (Celtics) floor seats, but I don’t know if that’s something that can happen,” Abraham said. “Maybe once they make the big leagues.”

Stevens’ message was not lost on the prospects, as they expressed excitement to be in Boston as their dream to play in Major League Baseball continues to grow closer.