Red Sox Pitchers See New Vision Under Craig Breslow, Andrew Bailey

The Boston Red Sox have taken a whole new approach to pitching development with several offseason additions in the front office and on the coaching staff.

Faces old and new look to help the Red Sox build on the mound including chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, pitching coach Andrew Bailey, director of pitching Justin Willard and advisor Kyle Boddy.

During Red Sox Winter Weekend in January, several Boston arms discussed the early conversations with minds such as Breslow and Bailey as the organization embarks on gradual journey toward its hopeful pitching pipeline.

For relievers Garrett Whitlock and Josh Winckowski, the approach in communication and vision has been appreciated, especially for two right-handers who could fight their way back into the Red Sox rotation.

“I think (Bailey) brings a really good energy,” Whitlock told reporters. “Obviously, I’ve only been with him for two days in person. Getting to talk and work with him throughout the offseason has been amazing.”

“There’s definitely a big shift,” Winckowski explained. “There’s been a lot already in throwing programs. Trying some new things and having a lot of conversations. Digging deep on the analytical side. The conversations with Bailey so far have been really good. They’ve been quite productive.”

Tanner Houck echoed the sentiments from his teammates of “great, productive” conversations with the new Red Sox pitching brain trust. With an influx of new voices, the versatile Boston righty highlighted the refreshing energy in a boosted regime.

“Bailey has been great to work with so far,” Houck discussed. “I’ve gotten to talk to him on the phone and getting to meet him for the first time here. Also, getting to talk with other guys I work out with in the offseason about him. Hearing about what kind of a coach and person he is, I’ve only heard great things. We’ve had great conversations so far. Many texts back and forth and video of my bullpens.”

Houck continued: “I think Breslow’s career says it all. (He pitched) 13 years in the big leagues. As a pitcher, he knows what it takes. Obviously, he pitched in this market. He knows the fan base. He knows the league. He’s an incredible mind. On top of that, he’s a very smart guy. His knowledge will be great to pass down to us and continuing to move forward.”

Prior success in their roles for Breslow and Bailey are motivating for Red Sox pitchers such as Nick Pivetta, who looks to apply new information to his own strides from 2023.

“Meeting Breslow for the first time and (I’ve) talked to Bailey quite a bit,” Pivetta shared. “I’ve talked to him quite a bit, but in-person is important. … Obviously, (Bailey) had some success with players in the past. We talked about it a lot. I look forward to seeing that and being able to help young guys.”

Breslow and Bailey will have work to do in 2024 in the first steps of putting the Red Sox back on track in pitching direction.