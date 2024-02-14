Jason Kelce supported Travis Kelce throughout the Kansas City Chiefs’ run to a Super Bowl title this postseason. But the Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman also let his brother know that he was wrong for his sideline outburst on Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Jason scolded Travis for the way he acted when the two appeared on the latest episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“You crossed a line,” Jason said. “I think we can both agree on that.”

Travis was apologetic for bumping Reid in the first half and said he wished he could have taken it back. The Chiefs star tight end was fired up after he wasn’t on the field for a play in which Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco lost a fumble in the red zone.

Travis got right into Reid’s face and screamed, which Jason, an NFL veteran of 13 seasons, thought was too much as well.

“Let’s be honest, the yelling in his face, too, is over the top,” Jason said. “I think there’s better ways to handle this.”

But there seems to be no animosity between Travis and Reid. The three-time Super Bowl champ vowed his allegiance to the longtime coach and said he would retire if Reid decided to step away from coaching this offseason.