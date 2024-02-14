Don’t let Sunday’s blow-up on the Chiefs sideline fool you. Travis Kelce has the utmost love and respect for his head coach.

Kelce took his anger out on Andy Reid after the star tight end was not on the field when Kansas City committed a red-zone turnover in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII. It proved not to be a backbreaking blunder for the Chiefs, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for a second straight year.

The 34-year-old danced around the incident after KC’s big win at Allegiant Stadium but spoke about it a bit on the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast. In doing so, Kelce blatantly expressed how much he enjoys playing for Reid.

“I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping coach and it’s getting him off-balance and stuff,” Kelce said. “I love Coach Reid. Coach knows how much I love to play for him. I’m not playing for anybody else but ‘Big Red.’ If he calls it quits this year, I’m out there with him, man.”

Of course, Kelce might have made that statement knowing Reid isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The 65-year-old last week revealed he “hadn’t even thought” about retirement and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt expressed the expectation for Reid to coach KC for “many more years.”

So, given where both legends are at in their respective careers, there’s a good chance Kelce never plays for any coach other than “Big Red.”