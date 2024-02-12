The Chiefs didn’t make many mistakes in Super Bowl LVIII, but one of them drew the ire of Travis Kelce.

Trailing San Francisco 3-0 early in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium, Isiah Pacheco took a handoff from the 49ers’ 9-yard line and fumbled the football after he bounced outside. Kelce was not on the field for the game-changing error, and he blew up on Andy Reid after Brock Purdy and company regained possession. The star tight end was so irate that he knocked Reid off-balance while he screamed in his coach’s face.

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

The tense scene proved to be an afterthought for the Chiefs, who secured a 25-22 overtime win to claim their second straight Super Bowl triumph. Kelce certainly had moved on from it after raising the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in his career.

“You guys saw that?” Kelce asked ESPN’s Chris Berman and Booger McFarland. “I’m gonna keep it between us, unless my mic’d up tells the world. I was just telling him how much I love him.”

Reid, who revealed Kelce was asking to go back in the game, took a similarly humorous approach to addressing what went down.

“He caught me off balance. I’ve had this fake hip, and he caught me off balance,” Reid told reporters, per The Athletic. “The guy makes me feel young. He’s been with us longer than anybody. He’s a seasoned veteran, and he caught me off guard. Then I had to go take care of business with him.”

Kelce and Reid took care of business, as they often do when the lights shine their brightest, and now the duo can enjoy the spoils that come with a championship.