Jaylen Brown Picks Celtics Teammate As ‘Most Underrated’ NBA Player

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are representing the Boston Celtics at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

During media availability, Brown showed teammate Derrick White some love when he named the 29-year-old guard as the league’s most underrated player.

“I think Derrick White has been excelling his game at a rapid pace, so it’s kinda hard for fans to keep up with,” Brown explained, per Shane Young of Forbes Sports. “But, Derrick White can ball, man. You let him get hot, he can go for 30 any night. Can score the ball, guards, plays both sides. I’mma say Derrick White.”

Jaylen Brown’s answer on the most underrated player shouldn’t surprise people. Although, I would argue he’s not underrated anymore pic.twitter.com/LAAa7zyHYj — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) February 17, 2024

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla expressed his disappointment before the All-Star break that White and Kristaps Porzingis didn’t get the opportunity to represent Boston.

“How could you not put both those guys in?” Mazzulla told reporters on Tuesday, per NBC Sports Boston. “… They’re two guys that get it. Guys that have just been around, want to play the right way and be a part of winning. Winning is the most important thing to those two guys.”

Not being selected was never on White’s mind, but he did enjoy some of the chatter.

“Just being in the conversation and hearing all that was good enough for me,” White told reporters, per Boston.com’s Khari Thompson. “I knew it was probably going to be a long shot, but to be in the conversation was cool.”

White is averaging 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and one steal per game this season for the Celtics.