Why Celtics’ Derrick White Not Stressing All-Star Snub

The Celtics will have two representatives in Indiana at NBA All-Star weekend, but fans felt Derrick White should have made the cut in the coaches’ vote.

Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla wasn’t pleased that White nor Kristaps Porzingis made the cut to represent the best team in the NBA. White has been a key contributor to the C’s run at the top and established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league.

However, All-Star chatter never was on the 29-year-old’s mind this season, and after the Celtics blew out the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Wednesday night, White was ready for relaxation during the team’s break.

“Just being in the conversation and hearing all that was good enough for me,” White told reporters, per Boston.com’s Khari Thompson. “I knew it was probably going to be a long shot, but to be in the conversation was cool.

Story continues below advertisement

“Obviously it would have been cool to play in the game. But I’m going to enjoy this time off, spend some time with my family, and try to get ready for the second half. I’m not too bummed out about it, but it was definitely cool to hear.”

White narrowly missed the cut finishing seventh among guards in the Eastern Conference. Scotties Barnes and Trae Young were chosen as injury replacements for Joel Embiid and Julius Randle, so White will have to wait until the end of the season for recognition like a second straight nod on the All-Defensive Team.