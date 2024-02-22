Jaylen Brown Reveals Original Plan For Dunk Over Kai Cenat

Jaylen Brown showcased a series of tributes in this year’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but one of them wasn’t demonstrated to the fullest.

Brown rocked the high school jersey of the late Terrence Clarke and sported a white glove as a salute to Indiana native Michael Jackson over the course of his impressive showing at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Boston All-Star also tried to pay homage to a former Celtic, but it didn’t really go according to plan.

In an Instagram story posted Wednesday, Brown revealed he planned to recreate Dee Brown’s iconic no-look slam from the 1991 Dunk Contest. But when it came to showtime, the 27-year-old wasn’t able to put his left arm over his eyes until after he leaped over popular streamer Kai Cenat and landed on the ground.

Jaylen Brown confirms via IG footage that his dunk over Kai Cenat was supposed to be a mid-air nod to Dee Brown’s no-look dunk. During the actual competition, JB wasn’t able to work that nod in until after he was back on the ground. pic.twitter.com/ypj9NPBsjs — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) February 22, 2024

It proved to be a largely successful Dunk Contest debut for Brown, who finished second in the competition behind repeat champion Mac McClung. Time will tell if Brown’s willingness to compete in the event will encourage fellow All-Stars to do the same moving forward.