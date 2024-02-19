Jaylen Brown Clears Air On Michael Jackson Dunk Contest Tribute

Jaylen Brown paid tribute in several ways while participating in the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, however, one in particular wasn’t recognized quickly by the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Brown saluted Dee Brown and Terrence Clarke, then in the final round against eventual repeat dunk champ Mac McClung, it took clarification 24 hours later to explain the third tribute. Brown busted out a glitter-filled glove while completing a left-handed slam over the head of fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell, which earned a 49.2 score from the judges.

The glove, however, was a tribute to global music icon Michael Jackson, who was born in Indiana — the host of All-Star weekend.

“I don’t think people got that,” Brown said after the Eastern Conference defeated the West, 211-186, according to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

Brown fell short of being crowned slam dunk champion, but the 27-year-old’s participation alone was about way more than seizing the Dr. J Trophy. Growing up watching some of the prime years of the dunk competition as a kid, Brown aimed to help lure household names across the league to participate. This year, Brown became the first All-Star since 2017, helping revamp the excitement and anticipation in what’s become the snoozefest of All-Star weekend that isn’t the celebrity game.

“I thought it was great,” teammate Jayson Tatum told Jamal Crawford, per TNT. “We need more All-Stars that are capable, that are able to do stuff like that, to bring the star power back to the game that I grew up watching.”

During Sunday night’s East-West clash, Brown showed out once more, scoring 36 points on 15-of-23 shooting, partaking in a record-setting offensive output.

Brown still has plenty of time to get even more creative and consider a return in next year’s high-flying contest, but for now, it’s back to business in Boston.