MLB Rumors: Former Red Sox Reliever Inks Deal With Dodgers

Less than one year after being outright released by the Boston Red Sox, veteran reliever Ryan Brasier reportedly has landed a multi-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brasier is returning to LA on a two-year deal worth $9 million, as reported by The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya on Monday afternoon. Brasier’s contract has a chance to reach $13 million through incentives, per The Athletic.

Brasier reinvented himself after he was designated for assignment and released by the Red Sox in May. Brasier’s lack of production — he had a 7.29 ERA in 20 games with Boston last season — prompted the move. At the time, it looked like the right one.

The 36-year-old right-hander signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers a few weeks later and revived his career. After adding a new cutter to his pitch mix, Brasier compiled an incredible 0.70 ERA in 39 games for the Dodgers.

The reinvention not only turned Brasier into a pivotal piece for LA, but also helped him earn $9 million from a team with World Series aspirations.