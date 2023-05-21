Red Sox Release Ryan Brasier After Designating Reliever For Assignment

The Boston Red Sox on Sunday announced they had released right-hander reliever Ryan Brasier.

The writing was on the wall after the Red Sox designated Brasier for assignment last Sunday. It came after an appearance in which Brasier allowed three runs on four hits in two-plus innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 35-year-old now is able to sign with any MLB team as a free agent.

“He struggled and we stayed all the way with him to the end,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after Brasier was designated for assignment. “It didn’t work out but the kid is Class-A.”

Brasier, who had been with the Red Sox dating back to their 2018 World Series campaign, compiled a 7.29 ERA in 20 games this season. It was the worst mark of his career.

During his tenure in Boston, Brasier pitched in 222 games with a 4.55 ERA.