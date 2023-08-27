Alex Cora Believes This Helped Ex-Red Sox Pitcher’s Improvement

Ryan Brasier’s newfound success comes as no surprise to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, over three months after the right-hander was designated for assignment by Boston.

Now a member of the Dodgers, Brasier has been elite out of the bullpen. He’s gone 2-0 with a 1.03 ERA, striking out 25 hitters through 25 relief appearances since joining Los Angeles in July.

So was it simply a change in scenery that got Brasier back on track after recording a 7.29 ERA with the Red Sox this season? Well, not exactly. Instead, Cora credits a much more simple reason.

“I talked to him today for a while and one thing, in between here and the cutter, was rest,” Cora told reporters before Saturday’s Red Sox-Dodgers matchup at Fenway Park. “And I do believe that time off kind of like reset him. We talked a little bit about that. He mentioned the cutter and everybody’s talking about it, but he feels like the time off, he was able to reset. And he’s in a good place.

Cora added: “I think usage-wise, yeah, the cutters part of it but he’s still throwing strikes — something he did here. He feels like the fastball is kind of back to ’18 and ’21. Obviously, that’s what everybody remembers, but I think it’s just the body.”

Brasier, who turned 36 years old on Saturday, has flipped what was a career setback, into a major comeback. He’s with a legitimate World Series contender, just like in 2018, pitching alongside some fellow former Red Sox players, including Mookie Betts, Joe Kelly, J.D. Martinez and Kiké Hernández.

And with plenty of postseason experience accumulated during his time in Boston, Brasier can once again fill a game-changing role in Los Angeles. It’s just a matter of time with the Dodgers running away with the National League West crown.

But for now, Brasier can enjoy the moment of once again, pitching at Fenway Park.