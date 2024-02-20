Justin Champagnie hasn’t made an NBA appearance since his brief 21-game run with the Boston Celtics last season, however, the 22-year-old has yet another chance at a roster spot.

On Tuesday, the Washington Wizards reportedly signed Champagnie to a 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Since Washington ended up with two open roster spots following the trade deadline and buyout aftermath, finding a place for Champagnie won’t be an issue.

Champagnie pokes it loose and its an eight point game 👀



23 PTS for Justin so far@JusChampagnie pic.twitter.com/n7lubVRv8g — Sioux Falls Skyforce (@SFSkyforce) February 15, 2024

With 41 games of NBA experience, Champagnie is still on a journeyman’s path toward seeking a stable landing spot. Through a three-year career split in short stints with the Celtics and Toronto Raptors, the undrafted Pittsburgh Panthers product has averaged 2.2 points with two rebounds on 43.9% shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Most recently, Champagnie battled for a roster spot at training camp with the Miami Heat during the preseason. That came to no avail, leaving Champagnie to play on Miami’s G-League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. There, he averaged 22.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and three assists, playing 37.6 minutes throughout 19 games.

At 6’6″, Champagnie is still in the works as a defender with potential. The obvious concern points toward Champagnie’s 30.6% shooting from three with the Skyforce and 76.3% mark from the charity stripe.