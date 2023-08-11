Heat Sign Ex-Celtics Forward; Set To Join Training Camp Roster

Justin Champagnie, who played just two games with the Boston Celtics in 2022-23, is crossing enemy lines next season.

Champagnie agreed to a contract with the Eastern Conference rival Miami Heat on Friday, per team announcement, along with five other additions finalized. The 22-year-old was initially set to earn $50,000 in guaranteed money if he remained on Boston’s roster just before the Celtics released Champagnie less than two weeks ago.

Miami reportedly landed Champagnie on an Exhibit 10 contract, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. That means the Heat are on the hook for a veteran’s minimum salary through one season with the flexibility to shift it to a two-way deal before Opening Night in October — rumored to (ironically) be against the Celtics in Boston.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed center Brandon McCoy, forward Drew Peterson, forward Cole Swider, forward Justin Champagnie, guard Alondes Williams and guard Caleb Daniels. Following those roster moves, the HEAT waived McCoy and signed Jamal Cain to a Two-Way Contract. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 11, 2023

There wasn’t a whole lot Champagnie showcased amid Year 2 of NBA action, albeit limited to just five games and 34 minutes of total playing time. He averaged 2.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists while shooting 33.3% shooting from the field.

Story continues below advertisement

Along for the ride through Boston’s playoff run, Champagnie scored two points in a little over a combined 10 minutes, registering 15 DNPs.

Champagnie went undrafted in 2021, but got his first break after the Raptors signed him to a two-way contract before waiving him in December.