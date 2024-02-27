NFL Team Sends Message About Once Rumored Patriots QB Target

Remember when some questioned whether or not the Arizona Cardinals could trade quarterback Kyler Murray? It wasn’t too long ago that Murray was floated in those talks, right around the time it looked like Arizona could land a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

At the time, the New England Patriots, specifically, were rumored to be a potential landing spot for Murray.

Well, the Cardinals want to put those ideas further in the rearview mirror. The organization’s official social media account on Monday posted a message backing Murray before the start of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“Our franchise QB,” the Cardinals captioned their post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Arizona followed up with a highlight video of the dual-threat signal-caller with the caption: “More of this in 2024.”

More of this in 2024. pic.twitter.com/MGKpHqF4px — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 27, 2024

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters in early January there was “no doubt” Murray would return to Arizona. That admission seemingly halted trade talks for Murray, but Arizona’s social media post slammed the door shut. After all, it would be a very bad look for the Cardinals to go back on their stance now.

Instead, many think the Cardinals will target a wide receiver to help elevate their franchise quarterback.