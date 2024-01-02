Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon plans to have Kyler Murray starting behind center when Arizona takes its first snaps of the 2024 NFL campaign.

“There is no doubt,” Gannon said when he appeared on the “Burns and Gambo” radio show, per Cardinals reporter Darren Urban. “Number 1 is our franchise quarterback.”

Murray’s future in Arizona was thought to be up in the air given the Cardinals currently hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Arizona currently sits behind the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots in the draft order.

Well, Gannon’s sentiments make it seem neither Caleb Williams nor Drake Maye will land in Arizona. The 26-year-old Murray signed a five-year, $230 million deal and is under contract through 2028.

While there is a chance the Patriots pick before the Cardinals, it nevertheless serves as great news. One less team in the quarterback market is a good thing.

And who knows, perhaps if the Patriots finish behind the Cardinals in the draft order, New England could then trade with Arizona for a quarterback. A report from ESPN on Tuesday hinted the Patriots could be among the teams who try to trade up.

The Patriots currently hold the No. 3 selection behind only the Bears and Commanders. The Bears, courtesy of the 2-14 Carolina Panthers, have been awarded the top pick in the draft. However, everything behind Chicago remains up for grabs entering Week 18. And the Bears decision might be a tricky one given the play of third-year QB Justin Fields.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall highlighted the different spots the Patriots could land. But it’s worth noting New England has a 64% chance at earning a top-3 pick, per ESPN’s Seth Walder, while the Cardinals have a 39% chance at a top-3 spot.