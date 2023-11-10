Kyler Murray’s performance this season could have a major impact on the future of the Patriots.

First of all, if he plays well, he could help the Cardinals win more games, which could help New England finish higher on the 2024 NFL Draft board.

(You can click here for our full breakdown of the current draft order, including how the Patriots’ position improved Thursday night.)

But that’s not the only Patriots-related storyline to watch with Murray, who suffered a torn ACL last December and will make his season debut Sunday.

Arizona currently owns the No. 2 pick in the draft. If the Cardinals finish the season in the top three, it’s hard to envision them not selecting either of the top quarterback prospects, Drake Maye or Caleb Williams. Murray, the top pick in the 2019 draft, then seemingly would become a prime trade candidate. The 26-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance, but his contract, injury history, questionable commitment and uneven performance could force Arizona to go in a different direction.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic explored the possibility of a Murray trade in a lengthy piece published Friday. And he floated three teams, including the Patriots, as possible landing spots.

“Most of those QB-needy teams aren’t heavily invested in the position for the long term,” Howe wrote. “So if, let’s say, the New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or (Atlanta) Falcons aren’t able to fill their needs in the draft, Murray could be the next best option.”

Let’s say New England is over the Mac Jones experience and is dead-set on upgrading at quarterback this offseason. And let’s also say the Patriots aren’t able to draft Maye or Williams and aren’t sold on other prospects, like Bo Nix.

As Howe mentioned, Murray might be the next best option. Yes, he’s flawed, but young quarterbacks with Murray’s talent rarely hit the trade market.

That said, there are many variables in play, most notably Murray’s contract. In April of 2022, he signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that runs through 2028 and includes $160 million in guarantees. His average salary cap hit over the next five seasons is $48.6 million, and he’s guaranteed $35.3 million in 2024.

Murray wasn’t worth that kind of money when he signed the deal, and he certainly isn’t worth it now.

“That’s just not a tradeable contract,” one executive told Howe.

“If there’s a creative way to rework that contract, I haven’t been able to find it,” another executive said.

So, things could get complicated. Any trade package involving Murray likely will be impacted by how much — if any — money Arizona is willing to absorb.

It’s also fair to wonder whether Murray is the kind of quarterback the Patriots would be interested in, even if Bill Belichick is out of the picture. He’s short, he might not love football and he might not be that good.

But again, what other options could New England have if it loses out on Williams and Maye? Run it back with Jones? Draft a project on Day 2 and sit him behind Jones or an aging veteran? Sign a damaged-goods quarterback like Kirk Cousins?

The more you think about it, the more a Murray trade could make sense for the Patriots — whether they’re in love with the idea or not.