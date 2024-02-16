Only One Reason Why Patriots Would Bring Back Mac Jones

Any rational person sees that it’s time for the New England Patriots and Mac Jones to go their separate ways.

There’s no salvaging the completely fractured relationship with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones is a completely broken player both mentally and physically. It’s also clear there’s a lack of trust between player and organization.

A change of scenery and a fresh start would be the best thing for Jones, a sentiment that is shared by plenty, including a former Patriots captain and teammate of Jones. There’s already rumors that the Patriots “most likely” will look into trading the 25-year-old quarterback this offseason.

Trading Jones, who has been working out at One Patriot Place this offseason, to a team that will look to get the most out of his first-round talent feels like the most realistic scenario. But, there’s always the chance the Patriots hold onto Jones for one more season.

And there is only one real reason why the Patriots would even think of keeping Jones: He’s cheap.

Jones’ contract situation makes it more feasible for the Patriots to retain him at least for next season and try to work through their past difficulties with the signal-caller. Jones is on the final year of his rookie deal — barring that the Patriots don’t pick up his fifth-year option — and according to Spotrac will make $2.8 million in 2024. That’s a number New England certainly can live with even if Jones is the backup quarterback.

It’s been unsurfaced that the Patriots care a ton about the money they spend and that ownership, no matter what Robert Kraft says, keeps a tight clutch on the purse strings. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported last month that the Patriots ranked last in the NFL in real cash spending over the last 10 years. They were 30th out of 32 teams in real cash spending this past season, per Reiss.

Kraft and the Patriots certainly don’t want to be viewed as cheap, which puts New England in a prime position to go on another free-agent spending spree and “burn some cash” this offseason. New England will have a reported $65 million in salary cap space.

That would allow them to make some sizable additions at key positions, which is also made possible since they aren’t spending a lot on the quarterback position, even if they draft one at No. 3 overall.

It makes complete sense that the Patriots should trade Jones, or even cut him. But when factoring in the money, the Patriots may not want to break up with Jones at all.

Jones’ tenure with the Patriots has been an utter disaster to this point and all signs point to that continuing if he’s with the team next season. But remember there’s only one reason why the Patriots would want Jones in uniform any longer.

Scream it from the rooftops or the top of the massive lighthouse at Gillette Stadium if you have to. Jones is cheap and the Patriots view that as good business no matter what he can do on the field.