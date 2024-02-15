Count NFL insider Albert Breer among those who believe the New England Patriots will move on from quarterback Mac Jones.

“It’s not that I think Jones is a lost cause. It’s that his cause in New England is lost,” Breer wrote Wednesday in a column for Sports Illustrated.

Breer used the word “toxic” to describe New England’s quarterback room, the group featuring Bailey Zappe and Jones. While appearing on Tom Curran’s “Patriots Talk Podcast” during Super Bowl week, Kendrick Bourne also called the Patriots locker room “toxic.”

“It’s really hard to live down your history with an NFL team, and Jones’s with the New England Patriots is not good,” Breer wrote. “He was well-liked early on, but, over time, lost support in the building. And the quarterback room he was in the last two years got toxic, to the point where Bailey Zappe, as a rookie, sometimes watched tape in the receiver room.”

Breer isn’t the only one who believes Jones will depart New England, of course. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo wrote Sunday the expectation is the 2021 first-rounder is a trade candidate in the coming weeks.

For the time being, though, Jones continues to operate as if he’ll remain in Foxboro, Mass.

