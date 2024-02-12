Patrick Mahomes seemingly knows he will be compared to Tom Brady for the rest of his NFL career. Those conversations and debates are about to become even louder now that the Kansas City Chiefs star is a three-time Super Bowl champion.

But in one particular regard, Mahomes understands he never will be able to top Brady.

The 28-year-old was asked about one of football’s most popular talking points after the Chiefs’ thrilling 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

“Yeah, I hear it. To me, it’s always going to be tough because Brady beat me in the Super Bowl. He will always have that on my head,” Mahomes said on NFL Network. “But it gives me something to strive for every single day — chasing greatness. If I’m ever tired, if I don’t want to work, I know I have to do it in order to be in moments like this.”

Brady himself doesn’t seem too concerned about the “greatest of all time” debate. In the lead-up to Super Sunday, the seven-time champion argued there’s nothing he nor Mahomes did or could do that takes away from the other’s legendary career.

Unfortunately for TB12 diplomatic answers don’t fly in this day and age. There’s no end in sight to the Brady vs. Mahomes conversation.