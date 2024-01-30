The well-established debate comparing Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes is once again raging on ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. It’s certainly not the first time it’s been discussed, and given Mahomes is just 28 years old, it surely won’t be the last.

Mahomes recently said the Kansas City Chiefs still have a long ways to go before they vault to the level of the Bill Belichick-Brady multi-phase dynasty spanning two decades for the New England Patriots. But others have weighed in with their own opinions, like Shannon Sharpe, who is ready to take Mahomes over Brady in the debate. For every 100 people that agree with Sharpe, there are 100 more who don’t.

While appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, Brady himself weighed in on the conversation. He’s heard the talk-show debate, to no surprise, but doesn’t think it’s fair to either him, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, or Mahomes, who already has won two with the chance to win a third ring Feb. 11.

There’s nothing that Patrick can do, in my opinion, that takes away from what I tried to accomplish in my career. Tom Brady on Patrick Mahomes

“I think that, there’s nothing that Patrick can do, in my opinion, that takes away from what I tried to accomplish in my career,” Brady told McAfee. “And there’s nothing that I did that can take away from what he’s trying to accomplish.

“All I tried to be was the best I can be,” Brady said. “Even though I had sporting idols, I could never be Steve Young, I could never be Joe Montana. I could never be Dan Marino or John Elway. Those were my childhood idols and they had incredible careers. And they put as much as they could into their careers, and I really respected them for that. I just tried to do the same thing.”

Now, if Mahomes finishes his career with the same two rings he won in his first six seasons, the conversations surely will favor Brady. Mahomes still needs to win a few more for him to get there, in the minds of many at least. At this point there’s no reason to believe he won’t. And if he does, Brady will be among the first to congratulate him — much like he did recently when Mahomes and Travis Kelce rewrote the record books.

“Believe me, if anyone can go out there and win seven Super Bowls, I have so much respect for them,” Brady said. “I understand how difficult it is. I will congratulate them and I’m going to give whoever it is a big hug.”

Mahomes continues to make a legitimate case that he is the next closest thing, despite the fact that might be difficult for Patriots fans to hear. But the case Mahomes is making is more for those outside to argue. It’s clear both signal-callers are just appreciating what the other accomplished.