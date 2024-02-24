All eyes currently are on what the New England Patriots will do with their No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But what the franchise does after that selection will be just as important.

Due to their lackluster 4-13 season, the Patriots will also have a high second-round pick, which will allow New England to obtain top talent at a position of need.

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan sees the Patriots potentially addressing their wide receiver position with No. 34 pick. Callahan has the Patriots taking Ladd McConkey with the selection in his latest mock draft, but more importantly, dropped a note on New England’s interest in the Georgia wideout.

“The 22-year-old rose up draft boards earlier this month, when teammates voted him the best wide receiver on the American Team at the Senior Bowl,” Callahan wrote. “The Patriots took notice. Assistant coach Troy Brown served as McConkey’s offensive coordinator on the American Team, and several top executives were on hand to scout prospects.”

It’s easy to see why the Patriots are drawn to McConkey. The 6-foot, 185-pound averaged 6.3 yards after the catch this past season, per Callahan, and projects to be able to play in the slot and on the outside. He also has experience fielding punts.

McConkey starred the last two seasons in Georgia’s offense. As a redshirt sophomore, he recorded 58 receptions for 762 yards and seven touchdowns to help the Bulldogs win a national title during the 2022 season. McConkey’s numbers dipped this past season due to an ankle injury as he tallied 30 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, who had plenty of thoughts this week on the Patriots with the draft two months away, doesn’t have McConkey jumping into the first round in his latest mock draft.

There’s still plenty of time for McConkey to see his draft stock rise, especially at the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine. But he already seems to be on the Patriots’ radar. New England will just have to see if he’ll be available at the start of the second round.