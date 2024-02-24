The Patriots have multiple options to choose from when it comes to quarterback options in the offseason, and that opens the door for creativity for analysts.

It’s unknown how Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe fit into New England’s offseason plans. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt kept the door open for Jones, who could be traded this offseason even though he likely won’t net a high return.

The dream scenario for a segment of Patriots fans is for New England to trade for Justin Fields. The Patriots also can draft a quarterback of the future with the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft, or they can take a chance on a Day 2 or later selection.

A veteran option also is on the table, and that’s the path ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wants the Patriots to take, but he also doesn’t think that will be the case, either.

“The Patriots SHOULD SIGN Russell Wilson when he leaves the Denver Broncos, but they are MORE LIKELY to sign Joe Flacco who worked with OC Alex Van Pelt in Cleveland last year,” Griffin posted on X on Friday. “They WILL DRAFT A QB this year, but should allow him to learn for a year and take over in year 2.”

Denver likely will cut Wilson, who still views himself as a starter. The Patriots will have plenty of money to spend this offseason, but it’s unknown how much money Wilson will garner in the open market. It’s definitely possible that New England chooses to sign someone like Flacco if Wilson’s price grows too high.

The Pro Bowl quarterback could become a controversial figure this offseason. He enters his age-36 season, and his Broncos tenure seemed to highlight how much of a decline he’s gone through. However, there will be pundits like Griffin who believe the Super Bowl XLVIII champion still has good years left in him under the right circumstances.

Griffin didn’t add which round the Patriots would draft a quarterback, but it would prevent any damage to a young quarterback’s growth to sit in the first few games of the 2024 season given New England has other flaws on the roster that should be addressed by Jerod Mayo and lead executive Eliot Wolf.

Should the Patriots sign Wilson, or will they go with a bridge quarterback to allow a rookie QB to sit a season? Sound off in the comments!