Free agency soon will commence with the legal tampering period, and as reports of cut candidates come out, that creates a larger pool of players for Matthew Judon to recruit talent for the Patriots.

The pass rusher enters the final year of his contract, but New England will have plenty of cap space to utilize for an extension, and it sounds like the 31-year-old wants to return. That might be why he hasn’t been hesitant to recruit players to the Patriots like his former Baltimore Ravens teammate Marlon Humphrey.

New England’s offense is the biggest focus, but there will be marquee defensive players who are expected to be cut to save money. The Miami Dolphins are expected to release Xavien Howard, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garofolo.

Howard entered his age-31 season and dealt with injuries in 2023, but he’s a four-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro cornerback in the 2020 season. Garofolo added in his Friday report that the veteran is expected to garner “significant interest,” but Judon wanted to make his intentions clear.

Story continues below advertisement

“Can’t beat ’em join em,” Judon posted on X along with a GIF from the “Chappelle’s Show.”

When a Dolphins fan pointed out how Tua Tagovailoa is undefeated against New England, the Pro Bowl pass rusher responded with a GIF of Tommy Lister Jr. from “Friday.”

The Patriots always can use talent in the secondary, but it’s unlikely they would get in a bidding way for Howard if his price rises too high in free agency.