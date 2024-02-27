The Patriots have not been able to pitch free agents on the idea of playing with Tom Brady for four years. New England no longer can pitch the idea of playing for legendary head coach Bill Belichick either.

Now led by de-factor general manager Eliot Wolf, the director of scouting who will have final say on draft night, and first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, the Patriots will need to incentivize players in a new way.

“I would say our pitch to free agents is, you know, this is a new program and we’re heading in the right direction,” Wolf told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, per the Patriots.

“It’s a new era. We have leadership with Jerod Mayo that is going to be tremendous. He’s just an unbelievable leader and developer of people. And I think that as we move forward with the new offense and defense, it’s going to be pretty special and exciting here.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots will have plenty of money at their disposal when free agency begins on March 13, two days after the legal tampering window opens. New England, which currently has $86 million in cap space according to Pats Cap expert Miguel Benzan, could have more than $100 million in cap space. A release of cornerback J.C. Jackson would create $14 million in space.

Offering big money obviously could go a long way for free agents, Wolf admitted.

“We’re going to aggressively try to help the team,” Wolf said. “Take that however you want it, but we will try to do what’s right; whether that means spending or saving. TBD.”

Wolf explained some of the traits the Patriots will be looking for as they fill out their roster. Some of the team’s biggest needs include quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver. But the Patriots have two impending free agent pass-rushers while tackle Mike Onwenu and safety Kyle Dugger also are scheduled to hit the open market. Wolf said the Patriots would like to retain both Onwenu and Dugger.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think the main thing is just getting players that fit our culture, getting players that want to do right, want to do the extra,” Wolf said. “But in terms of just physical skills, we need to weaponize the offense. We need to be faster and more explosive on defense and, you know, height, weight, speed, playmaking ability — there’ll be definitely an emphasis on those things.”

Time will tell if the new regime serves as more of a draw than the final years of Belichick.