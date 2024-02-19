Peter King Suggests Way Bill Belichick ‘Ticked Off’ Kraft Family

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft enjoyed an extremely fruitful working relationship in New England that lasted nearly a quarter-century, highlighted by six Super Bowl championships.

But as the two NFL legends worked through the back end of their pact, they might have started to wear on each other.

Many reports and other forms of media — including “The Dynasty” docuseries — indicate Patriots ownership wasn’t overly pleased with Belichick across the twilight years of his tenure with the franchise. While much of this apparent frustration likely stemmed from on-field results, it might not have been limited to football happenings.

“I think the new Patriots’ doc on Apple TV+, ‘The Dynasty,’ reveals a lot about the frayed feelings between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but — and I have not seen it — apparently a lot about some of the hard feelings Robert and Jonathan Kraft had for Belichick, as well,” Peter King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports. “Good example: Robert Kraft launched a $25 million fund to combat antisemitism in 2023. Belichick appeared at the league meetings with a blue-square pin denoting the Kraft cause — but instead of wearing the pin high on his shirt as most people would, he wore it down around his stomach. Maybe it was unintentional, but I doubt it. That’s the kind of thing that I’m sure ticked off the Krafts.”

Some reports after Belichick’s Patriots departure indicated Robert Kraft could have been convinced to retain the longtime coach under the right circumstances. But anecdotes like King’s make it seem as though New England’s owner was settled on the decision long before it was finalized.