Some Bill Belichick reporting indicated Patriots owner Robert Kraft made up his mind to cut ties with the legendary head coach all the way back in mid-November.

While New England ultimately did part ways with Belichick four days after its 2023 season finale, the decision might not have been as set in stone as it was made out to be in the weeks that preceded the franchise-altering move.

In a column published Friday, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe revealed there might have been a path to Belichick coaching the Patriots for at least one more season.

“League sources believed Kraft might have been swayed to keep Belichick for another season if the coach committed to changing certain strategies with the personnel department, roster construction and his offensive vision, but Belichick had been accustomed to a specific approach and wouldn’t bend that far,” Howe wrote.

One day after what proved to be his final game with the Patriots, Belichick claimed he would be willing to give up personnel duties in order to stay in New England. However, that might have been lip service from a coach who knew he was about to hit the open market and wanted to make himself more appealing to potential suitors.

A desire for extended control also reportedly was one of the main reasons why Belichick didn’t fill one of the NFL’s head coaching vacancies after he left Foxboro, Mass. So if Belichick wants to keep coaching, he might have to be willing to accept a lighter plate.

