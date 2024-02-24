Chase Meidroth did not record a hit in today’s game for the Boston Red Sox, who started their spring with a 7-2 win over the Northeastern Huskies, though the infield prospect caught attention with his glove.

Meidroth made a nifty backhanded pick before firing to first on a highlight 5-3 putout. Since being drafted in 2022 by Boston, the San Diego product has turned himself into a capable player in the Red Sox farm system, much to the liking of his teammates and coaches.

“The dude is a gamer,” Red Sox pitching prospect Christopher Troye told NESN.com in an interview last October. “Plays with ‘Cali Confidence.’ That (California) swag? He’s got it. Defense is unbelievable. He just hits. He shows up every day.”

Meidroth also joined teammates Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke as the best fielders at their positions in the Eastern League last season, gaining proper recognition for his growth.

After wearing the “Red Sox” uniform with Yarmouth-Dennis in the Cape Cod Baseball League, the 22-year-old continues his path in the Boston farm system.

Meidroth enters Red Sox camp as one of several players with something to prove as Boston gets to showcase its league-renowned farm system with young talent.