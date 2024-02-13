Red Sox’s Craig Breslow Talks About Role In Netflix Series

Craig Breslow’s first full season as chief baseball officer with the Boston Red Sox will certainly be an eventful one.

In addition to battling in a highly-competitive American League East, the Red Sox will be the stars of a new Netflix documentary series throughout the season that will air in 2025.

“First and foremost, it was something our players were open to,” Breslow told reporters in Ft. Myers on Tuesday, per team-provided video. “That would have been a non-starter had that not been the case. I think our fans will really enjoy the access. Every player in the clubhouse and every person in the front office has a unique story to share. I think there’s a lot over the course of a season that maybe fans have not had access to (that they) will really embrace. I think it’s something that organizationally, we will embrace. It’s not a decision that was taken lightly.”

The Red Sox front office had a series of long conversations to weigh their options before ultimately agreeing to the project. With the plan in place, Breslow is excited for the opportunity and confirmed he will be available to appear in the documentary.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is going to happen at some point for some team,” Breslow added. “I think we would all come to regret it being some other team when we were watching in three, five and 10 years. Baseball has a really unique story to tell.”

Breslow’s first offseason shifts to Florida for spring training with additions such as Lucas Giolito, Vaughn Grissom and Tyler O’Neill looking to contribute with the Red Sox in 2024.

Breslow’s Red Sox get set for the first true steps of spring training when pitchers and catchers report on Wednesday.