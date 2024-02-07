The Red Sox have another thing to look forward to this season.

Netflix on Wednesday announced two docuseries storied ballclub. One series will look back on the iconic 2004 season and another will feature “unprecedented access to Red Sox players, coaches and executives throughout” the 2024 campaign.

“This is one of the largest marketing initiatives we have ever undertaken,” Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy in a press release. “When we formally began discussing this opportunity nearly 18 months ago, we stressed to our players that the decision to pursue this project would ultimately be up to them. I am proud of our players, Alex Cora, and our baseball operations leadership for having the courage to embrace such a project and open our clubhouse and Fenway Park to a truly global audience.”

The behind-the-series docuseries will be the first of its kind for Major League Baseball and is intended to help boost the profile of the game and show how grueling a 162-game season can be.

“I can appreciate how special this opportunity is, both as an executive and as a former player,” chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said in a press release. “So much goes into the pursuit of a World Series championship, from the players performing on the field to the front office working tirelessly behind the scenes. We’re building something special here in Boston, and I’m excited for fans to see the work that goes into that.”

The series likely will be similar to HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” where a camera crew follows a team for a period of time. The closest kind of series for baseball would be Showtime’s “The Franchise: A Season with the Miami Marlins” back in 2012.

“I think fans all over the world will gain a new appreciation for the grind of a baseball season, and people who aren’t already fans will gain new respect for the sport,” Nick Pivetta said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the experience with my teammates and the entire organization.”

Trevor Story described how this was a “unique opportunity.”

“This is a unique opportunity the players didn’t want to pass up,” the Boston shortstop said. “I’ve enjoyed the behind-the-scenes access in Netflix’s other sports documentaries, and now we get to give the fans an unparalleled

look at the passion, sacrifice, and hard work it takes to be a Major League Baseball player.”

The Red Sox begin spring training this month as they look to rebound from back-to-back last-place finishes in the American League East.