Robert Kraft believes there’s one way he could’ve kept Tom Brady in a Patriots uniform for the duration of his NFL career.

In Apple TV+’s “The Dynasty” docuseries, Brady revealed he was determined to leave New England after his final Patriots contract expired. The star quarterback was done with Bill Belichick, his longtime head coach who had been preparing for life after Brady since 2014.

But what if Belichick wasn’t in the picture? Within the 10-part series, longtime team owner Robert Kraft was directly asked if he thinks Brady would’ve stuck around with the Patriots if Belichick left.

“Yes, I feel pretty strongly about that,” Kraft said, per The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

Story continues below advertisement

That remark paints Belichick as largely responsible for Brady’s exit, but Kraft certainly carries some responsibility, as well. The owner solidified Belichick’s job security after New England’s impressive Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams, which effectively accelerated Brady’s departure.

All three parties involved appear to be at peace these days with how things played out, with each offering high praise of another at every turn. But as the Patriots floundered in the early post-Brady years, one has to wonder if Kraft routinely dwelled on his franchise-altering decision.