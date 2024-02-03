Even before Linus Ullmark recorded his first goalie goal last season, Jeremy Swayman had been dreaming of lighting the lamp.

The dream came close to fruition during the opening round of the NHL All-Star Game when Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby dropped a pass back to Swayman with the net empty across the ice.

“I tried for it, and I got a guy right in front of me. I don’t want to take any teeth out at the All-Star Game. I was looking for it but couldn’t connect, unfortunately,” Swayman told reporters, per the team. “I like that he’s thinking my way. That’s cool. It’s a good connection.”

The Bruins goalie may not have connected on the shot, but being teammates with Crosby was an experience he won’t soon forget.

“It’s incredible. It’s really special to be in this position,” Swayman said. “Honestly, him and every guy in that locker room … You grow up watching a guy like … that plays the right way, is the right kind of human being, a true leader. It’s really special to have this moment, memories with him for a long time.”

Swayman and Crosy were teammates on Team MacKinnon, who were eliminated in the shootout by Team McDavid. Swayman’s teammate David Pastrnak got the better of a netminder to earn the victory and advancement of Team McDavid to the final game against Team Matthews.

The Bruins did get a victory in the game with bench boss Jim Montgomery claiming the win as the coach of Team Matthews. Montgomery and his team took down Pastrnak and Team McDavid 7-4 in the All-Star Game Final at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.