In the battle of Boston Bruins teammates in an All-Star shootout, David Pastrnak beat Jeremy Swayman one-on-one.

The Boston forward got paired against Swayman during the shootout of the All-Star semifinal matchup, with Pastrnak finding the back of the net.

Given how much he sees Pastrnak score on the opposite end of the ice, the move was not surprising for Swayman.

"[Pasta's] got a really good move where he can deceive the goalie with a glove shot or a high blocker shot. Him and I actually work on that quite a bit, can’t believe he got me today. It’s a good thing for him and our team moving forward, that’s for sure." — Jeremy Swayman pic.twitter.com/4QkUWa7Evo — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 3, 2024

“He’s got a really good move where he can deceive the goalie with a glove shot or a high blocker shot,” Swayman told reporters after the contest, per team-provided video. “Him and I actually work on that quite a bit, can’t believe he got me tonight.”

Story continues below advertisement

Swayman added that the scoring move is one he’s seen quite a bit from fellow Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk.

“It’s a good thing for him and our team moving forward, that’s for sure,” Swayman added.

In another All-Star season, Pastrnak has tallied 33 goals and 39 assists for 72 points through his first 49 games. Once again, the prolific scorer has been a force for the Bruins, who sit atop the Eastern Conference with 71 points at the All-Star break.

Story continues below advertisement

Pastrnak and Team McDavid play in the All-Star final before the Bruins return to action on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames at TD Garden.