Even when it comes to the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift finds a way to steal the spotlight.

Swift was in attendance for Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers to support her boyfriend and Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

There were cameras on Swift pretty much at all times and she certainly knows how to excite a crowd. The music icon did just that when she was shown on the video board inside Allegiant Stadium.

Swift looked like a longtime NFL fan when she chugged a beverage in front of 65,000 people. It didn’t take long for that moment to hit the Internet as you can watch Swift slugging her drink here:

Story continues below advertisement

With the chug, Swift had a more memorable first-half performance than Kelce did. The tight end was targeted just once in the first half by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recording one reception for one yard.

Kelce also had a sideline outburst on Chiefs head coach Andy Reid following an Isiah Pacheco second-quarter fumble. That truly was Kelce’s only real highlight of the first half.

So at halftime, it was Swift 1, Kelce 0.