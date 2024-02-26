The Red Sox might have a big move up their sleeve before the start of the Major League Baseball regular season.

Spring trainings are well underway across the big leagues, but a handful of top-level free agents still reside on the open market. One of them is Jordan Montgomery, who is coming off a terrific 2023 season in which he played a big role in helping the Texas Rangers win the World Series.

Montgomery could make an immediate impact in Boston, where Craig Breslow and company reportedly are “prioritizing” the star left-hander. And according to longtime MLB reporter Peter Gammons, the Red Sox and Montgomery might be making some headway on a contract.

“One NL executive yesterday said, “We hear the Red Sox and Scott Boras had a good meeting recently and may get some deal eventually done on Jordan Montgomery,'” Gammons posted to X on Monday morning.

There’s a clear fit for Montgomery in Boston. The Red Sox haven’t had a reliable ace in years, and Montgomery could fill that void in a division where he played the first five-plus seasons of his career. The 31-year-old also has gained a familiarity with Boston with his wife serving her dermatology residency at a local hospital.

Montgomery obviously wouldn’t come at a bargain price to the Red Sox or any other interested team. But in order to keep pace in a very competitive American League, a lucrative signing could be a shrewd move for Boston.

