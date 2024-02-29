Tom Brady Teases Do-Over Of Infamous Combine Performance

When the New England Patriots drafted Tom Brady with the No. 199 pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, it certainly was not because of his combine performance.

The clip of Brady completing drills, including the 40-yard dash, has often been the start of nearly every hype video or storybook retelling of his eventual legendary NFL career, including six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and a final championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With a rigorous workout routine and dedication to keeping his body in playing shape, Brady’s appearance has drastically changed from his pre-draft days at the end of his Michigan career in college.

Now 24 years later, Brady teased that he will use his social media platforms to show off his running abilities one more time in an attempt to finally wipe away the combine images for good.

Story continues below advertisement

“24 years ago, I ran a 5.28 40-yard dash,” Brady recalled in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’m working out today and maybe, just maybe, we give the 40 one more shot.”

Based on the post, Brady will post his run on Thursday as the NFL Scouting Combine continues at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Can Brady improve his time nearly a quarter of a century later?