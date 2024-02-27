Top NFL QB Prospect Opens Up About Potentially Getting Drafted By Patriots

The New England Patriots could select their quarterback of the future with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Who that face of the franchise is remains to be seen, but it looks like it is down to two candidates in LSU’s Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye if the Patriots go the quarterback route.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter had Maye on his podcast Monday and the two discussed the possible landing spots for Maye in the draft, with New England being at the center alongside Chicago and Washington.

“New England, I mean, it’s hard not to talk about the dynasty,” Maye told Schefter, as transcribed by WEEI’s Mike Kadlick. “You know, you think of the GOAT. That’s what you think of when you think of New England you think of the GOAT, Tom Brady. So, just a place with — that’s had a lot of success and had some years lately that they haven’t been as successful and looking to get back on track and I know that’s, you know, right there near Boston.”

Maye added: “These are three great sports towns you’re talking about now. So, all great places to play and, you know, I think a great spot to be a, you know, franchise quarterback at and that’s what I’m working toward.”

Adding Maye would give New England’s offense the facelift it desperately needs and many could see the 6-foot-4, 230-pound signal-caller heading to the Patriots, including Mel Kiper Jr.

Maye threw for 8,018 yards in his career with the Tar Heels with 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also ran for 1,209 yards with 16 scores over two-plus seasons.

It’s unclear if Maye will throw when quarterbacks workout Saturday in Indianapolis at the annual NFL Scouting Combine. It could give Maye a leg up other Daniels, who plans to throw at his pro day instead of at the combine.