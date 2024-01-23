For months, the general consensus was that quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye would go first and second overall, respectively, in the 2024 NFL Draft. That’s why it seemingly was so important for the Patriots to land the No. 2 pick — which, of course, they missed out on.

But the tide might be turning in New England’s favor.

Most mock drafts still have the Patriots using the third overall pick to select LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. However, in his first mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper predicted Daniels to go second overall to the Washington Commanders, thus dropping Maye into the Patriots’ laps at No. 3.

“Maye had some ups and downs in 2023, but he’s an outstanding deep-ball thrower in a 6-foot-4 frame,” Kiper wrote. “He takes care of the football and has some dual-threat ability. There’s a ton to like in his potential. And while the Bears might struggle with the decision to move on from their first-round quarterback picked in the 2021 draft, the Patriots shouldn’t agonize much. Mac Jones has regressed enough to make that an easy call this offseason. Quarterback is by far New England’s biggest need.”

So, was Kiper just trying to generate some headlines by veering from the norm? Or does he truly believe there’s a chance of the Commanders selecting Daniels at No. 2 overall?

The answer probably is a bit of both. Regardless, some recent reports indicate a few teams have Daniels ranked ahead of Maye, so Kiper’s take shouldn’t be dismissed.

The NFL draft will start on Thursday, April 25.