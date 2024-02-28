New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft ranked among the league’s worst in the annual NFLPA survey published Wednesday.

Patriots players gave ownership a D+, which ranked 27th out of 32 teams.

Their reasoning was due to the fact players felt Kraft was unwilling to invest in the facilities at One Patriot Place. Kraft received a rating of 6.9/10 when “considering his willingness to invest in the facilities,” per the report card.

Only Kansas City Chiefs’ Clark Hunt (F-), Pittsburgh Steelers’ Art Rooney (F), Arizona Cardinals’ Michael Bidwill (F), Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Joel Glazer (D-) and Carolina Panthers’ David Tepper (D) received worse ownership grades than Kraft. The Washington Commanders, who received the worst overall grade in 2022, gave new owner Josh Harris a “B.”

In total, the Patriots ranked 29th among the 32 teams. Their grade included responses to 11 different categories with “treatment of families” responsible for their worst individual mark (F-).

New England ranked 24th in the survey last season. The ownership category did not exist at that time with three new categories being added this year.