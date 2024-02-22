The New England Patriots could prove to be the perfect landing spot for Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter.

The Patriots have abundant cash to spend and plenty of holes to fill around the roster.

New defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington broke down what he expects from New England’s defense. He “wants to see a physical, aggressive” unit that “plays with good fundamentals and discipline, and really attack the ball and take the ball away.”

Hunter certainly checks all the boxes with one of his best statistical seasons in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

For the fifth time in his career, Hunter notched double-digit sacks with 16.5 which were fifth most in the league in 2023. He has 87.5 sacks in eight years with the Vikings.

The outside linebacker also forced four fumbles for the Vikings defense. He also led the NFL with 23 tackles for a loss and tied his career-high with 22 quarterback hits. He had 54 solo tackles in 2023 and 83 combined.

Hunter is 29 years old, which makes him young enough and good enough to be a foundational piece over the next few seasons and could put him right in the middle of a retooled Patriots defense.

The Vikings have the opportunity to retain Hunter if the two sides can strike a contract before March 13 — the first day of the new NFL year. If a deal is not reached, Hunter’s contract will be void, making him a free agent.

Story continues below advertisement

If the Patriots were able to sign Hunter in free agency, they could keep the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and upgrade the quarterback position by selecting either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels.