Patriots Fans Should Take Notice Of Expert’s Initial NFL Prospect Rankings

It’s sounding more and more like the Patriots have a real chance of landing quarterback Drake Maye with the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Until recently, most mock drafts and/or prospect rankings featured Maye ranked ahead of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the consensus top prospect in the draft and reportedly is expected to be selected first overall.

However, there’s been a shift. Some recent mock drafts have Maye falling to New England at No. 3, and Bucky Brooks of NFL Media painted a similar picture in his initial prospect rankings.

Here’s QBs list:

1. Caleb Williams, USC
2. Jayden Daniels, LSU
3. Drake Maye, UNC
4. Michael Penix Jr., Washington
5. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Of course, there’s a long way to go until the draft starts on Thursday, April 27. And we can’t rule out the possibility of there being ulterior motives behind the recent groundswell of support for Daniels.

Nevertheless, landing a player considered an elite quarterback prospect would be a major draft victory for the Patriots.

Featured image via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images