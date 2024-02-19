Why Mike Onwenu Should Be Patriots’ Top Internal Priority

The New England Patriots are not in a position where they should let their productive draft picks walk out the door for nothing. Especially when one specific homegrown star has shown an impressive skillset and versatility while playing a premier position.

That’s why re-signing Mike Onwenu should be the organization’s top internal priority.

A sixth-round steal in the 2020 NFL Draft, Onwenu moved all over the offensive line during his rookie contract. The 6-foot-3, 350-pound played well at right tackle and both guard spots. His physical stature helped him become a mauler in the run game and absorb rushers in pass protection.

Six games into the 2023 season, former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick finally relented and moved Onwenu from right guard back to right tackle. Though guard was his natural position, Onwenu played tackle during various stretches in New England. At that time, the Patriots’ offensive line struggled to protect quarterback Mac Jones and neither Calvin Anderson nor Vederian Lowe looked capable of playing the tackle position.

It was New England’s biggest weakness before Onwenu slotted in and played at a high level. With Onwenu back at right tackle, his 4.9% pressure rate allowed was a top-20 mark among all tackles, per Pro Football Focus. It’s probably why PFF called Onwenu the free agent that New England can’t afford to lose.

Entering the offseason, the Patriots have multiple holes on offense. Some Patriots fans will point to quarterback as the biggest area of weakness and others will call out the lack of skill-position talent. Both are weaknesses. But fixing the offensive line might be the biggest need this offseason. So much starts there.

With left tackle Trent Brown also an impending free agent, it would be wise for New England to re-sign Onwenu to ensure it doesn’t completely start over at the position. Onwenu should be the priority of those two in part because the 26-year-old is younger and fits New England’s rebuild timeline better than the 30-year-old Brown. But also because Onwenu has been dependable and played 64 games in four years, starting every game he played the last two seasons. Onwenu also has not caused the Patriots any headaches, which wasn’t always the case with Brown, who reportedly rubbed some inside the organization the wrong way in 2023.

No, re-signing Onwenu isn’t the only way the Patriots can address their offensive line. They can do so in the NFL draft, as well. Many draft experts have said the offensive line is one of the deepest positions. One question: Why not do both? Bringing back Onwenu and spending a late first-round or early second-round pick on a left tackle would go a long way in aiding the rebuild.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, re-signing Onwenu will not be easy. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported many teams around the league view him as the top offensive lineman in free agency. PFF listed him No. 25 on its top 150 free agents and ESPN listed him No. 26 in its top 50. And there already are reports that New England expects Onwenu to land elsewhere because of a suspected bidding war. Spotrac projected Onwenu’s market value to be a four-year, $54.5 million pact ($13.6 million average annual value), but there remains a chance he blows past that mark.

The Patriots, who have the third-most cap space in the league, obviously will hope it doesn’t come to that. But one way or the other, they would be wise to re-sign Onwenu and spend assets on their offensive line.