There’s an NFL team with a top-three pick in this year’s draft that is surrounding its soon-to-be quarterback of the future with premier offensive talent.

Sounds like that could be the New England Patriots, right? Wrong.

A day after standout wide receiver Calvin Ridley chose to sign with the Tennessee Titans over the Patriots, New England lost out on the chance to acquire another impactful wideout.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Thursday night that the Chicago Bears obtained Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers for a fourth-round pick.

The Patriots had called the Chargers about Allen, according to the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed. Los Angeles was looking to get out from under Allen’s $18.1 million base salary.

The 31-year-old Allen notched the sixth Pro Bowl appearance of his career in 2023. He totaled 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in just 13 games. Allen has recorded at least 100 catches in five out of his last seven seasons. The Patriots haven’t had a receiver hit the century mark in receptions since Julian Edelman notched 100 catches exactly in 2019, which was Tom Brady’s last season with New England.

After not being able to seal the deal with Ridley, it was reported that the Patriots plan to target a wide receiver through the draft instead of in free agency.

New England hasn’t added much in terms of playmakers this offseason to one of the worst offenses in the league in 2023. The Patriots re-signed Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Reagor while bringing in running back Antonio Gibson, tight end Austin Hooper and bridge quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

It was expected that Eliot Wolf and the Patriots’ brass were going to do more, like find a way to get Allen, in an effort to “weaponize” the offense.