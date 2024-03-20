Bruins Ink Goaltender To One-Year Contract Extension

The Bruins inked one of their goaltenders to a contract extension Wednesday, though it’s not one of the two studs in Boston.

Michael DiPietro, who has spent this season playing in Providence, earned a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2024-25 season, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Wednesday. His new deal carries an NHL cap hit of $775,000, and is his second extension since being acquired by the Black and Gold.

It’s an intriguing deal for the 24-year-old, who initially was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Jack Studnicka in October 2022.

DiPietro has appeared in 26 games this season, recording a 17-8-4 record with a 2.52 goals against average and .917 save percentage. He’s a former third-round pick and has three games of NHL experience with Vancouver, while making 101 AHL appearances with Providence, the Abbotsford Canucks and Utica Comets.

He has a career record of 57-33-6-5 with a 2.76 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

The Bruins likely won’t rely on DiPietro any time soon, though the duo of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman won’t last forever. Swayman will re-enter restricted free agency this offseason, while Ullmark is under contract through 2025.