BOSTON — It’s no secret that Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark was a popular name floated around Friday’s trade deadline, with many believing there’s a world in which he could have been moved.

The Bruins sure are glad he wasn’t, though, as his value was immediately demonstrated in Saturday’s dominant win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“He was our best player. It wasn’t close. He was really good,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said following the game. “I’m glad he’s still a Bruin!”

Ullmark ended up making 38 saves in a dominant victory, his second most in a single game this season. It was just the latest in a string of tremendous performances by the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, who despite being great lately, captured his first victory in over a month. In coupling that with trade rumors, it certainly couldn’t have been an easy stretch for the 30-year-old.

There’s only one thing that matters to him at the end of the day, though.

“I’m just happy to be here,” Ullmark said. “This is the team I want to be on. I’m very fortunate to be part of this group, and ever since day one I’ve loved it. I’m very happy with where I am right now.”

Ullmark can still call Boston home, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a stressful experience. He was asked Saturday whether or not he could finally relax now that the deadline has past, and gave an understandably quick answer.

“Oh, thank god, yes,” Ullmark said. “It’s tough. You try to act tough before hand. You don’t want to show anything. You don’t want to show any emotion… but it is tough on players and this is the first time I had to actually be rumored about. I’ve always felt safe.

” … It takes a toll. There’s the emotional part of it, and then you start thinking about your family, and then there’s all these questions that you don’t have any answers to. Yes, I am very happy that it’s over with and very glad and happy to be here.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Ullmark didn’t have to face the uncertainty alone, though. Patrice Bergeron, his former captain, reached out during the week to offer support. Charlie McAvoy sent a long text that “hit home” for Ullmark.

Jeremy Swayman? He saved it for their next hug.

“I got emotional,” Ullmark admitted. “Sway said all these nice words to me, and I would have done the same if he was in my shoes. It’s tough to talk about, but I appreciated it… I’ve been very proud of myself to keep plowing through and performing.”

That’s what the rest of the Bruins will do, as well. Boston’s roster is now in place, with a relaxation coming over the team that surely won’t hurt as it enters another Stanley Cup playoff run.

“I think everybody’s a little more relaxed, because you just never know,” Montgomery said. “… They’re relaxed mentally, so their play is better.”