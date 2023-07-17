Bruins Sign Three Players (Each To One-Year, Two-Way Contract)

The Boston Bruins on Monday announced the signing of three players: goaltender Michael DiPietro and defensemen Alec Regula and Reilly Walsh.

Each player inked a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

The Bruins acquired DiPietro from the Vancouver Canucks, along with Jonathan Myrenberg, in exchange for Jack Studnicka in October 2022. The netminder, a 2017 third-round pick who turned 24 last month, appeared in one game with the Bruins’ AHL affiliate in Providence last season. DiPietro also appeared in 29 ECHL games with Maine and had three games of NHL experience with Vancouver.

Boston acquired Regula, along with Ian Mitchell, in the trade that sent Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason. He’s a big (6-foot-4, 208 pounds) right-shot defenseman with 22 games of NHL experience over the last three seasons after being selected by Chicago in the third round of the 2018 draft. Regula will turn 23 on Aug. 6.

Story continues below advertisement

Walsh, a native of Framingham, Mass., landed with Boston last month in a trade that sent Shane Bowers to the New Jersey Devils. The 24-year-old right-shot blueliner made his NHL debut with the Devils during the 2021-22 season and appeared in 71 AHL games with the Utica Comets during the 2022-23 season. He was a third-round pick in 2017.

It’s been a busy summer for the Bruins, who lost to the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after enjoying a historic regular season, but Boston’s roster and organizational depth are starting to take shape.